Charity in honour of brave Bexhill boy helps scores of families in its first full year

A charity set up in memory of a brave four-year-old boy from Bexhill has helped scores of sick youngsters and their families in its first full year.

Katie and Grant Jeffreys launched the Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust last February to help other families with children suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

Their son, Jack, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, a few days after his fourth birthday.

He then spent nearly a year in hospital at the Royal Marsden, the Conquest and St George’s in Tooting. He died on July 21, 2018.

Jack’s aunt, Clare Akehurst, said: “The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust had a very busy and successful 2019 with the charity raising thousands of pounds in its first full year since the death of Jack from a rare childhood cancer in 2018.

“The trust now provides Jack’s Essential Bags to newly-diagnosed children and their family at the Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne DGH. The bags contain basic essentials to help them get through the first few days in hospital after being diagnosed.

“As well as successful cake sales and quiz nights throughout the year, it organised Jack’s birthday bash in August at Pebsham Community Centre and also a Buffet and Band night in September. It has also been given the opportunity to host Jack’s VIP Experience at Charlton Athletic either in an executive box or the millennium lounge for children with life threatening/limiting illnesses and their families.

“Over the festive period the trust provided each child staying in Kipling Ward at the Conquest and in Pinckney Ward at St George’s Hospital, London, where Jack spent his final few months, with their own build-a-soft-toy.

“The trust funds an annual project aimed at benefitting children requiring healthcare services. Last year it revamped the Kipling Ward playroom at the Conquest by redecorating with bright colourful murals and providing new furniture and toys/activities. This year its project is to fund new garden fencing for the Demelza day centre in St Leonards. Currently the garden can’t be used as it is not secure. If there are any local contractors that would like to help support this project contact Katie and Grant on 07723 368078.

The events throughout last year have been extremely successful and the trust have now confirmed dates for their 2020 events.

Further information about the trust and their fundraising events can be found at www.jackjeffreyssuperherotrust.com.