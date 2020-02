Families from across Hastings celebrated all things magical at a spectacular Harry Potter Book Night event in Hastings Library.

Dressed as witches, wizards and Muggles, around 120 children and parents enjoyed a spellbinding evening of live performances and creative activities inspired by J.K. Rowling’s wonderful Harry Potter novels, thanks to a partnership between the National Literacy Trust Hub in Hastings and Bloomsbury Publishing.

