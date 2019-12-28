Christmas Day baby joy for Sussex mum: 'I've been given the best present possible'

A Sussex mother has celebrated the birth of her first child on Christmas Day.

Henry Oliver George Foggett was born at 6.23am at Worthing Hospital by Caesarean section, weighing seven pounds and six-and-a-half ounces.

His mother Ellie, from Robin Road, Goring, said: "I cried so much when I first saw him. It is so strange to think that for the last nine months he was in my tummy."

Ellie found out she was pregnant with Henry three weeks before turning 18. After a stressful pregnancy, which resulted in Ellie coming out in a rash, the Aldi Rustington employee was induced in hospital.

According to her mother Natalie, 42, the delivery team waited until a Christmas song came on the radio to pull Henry out - so the first music he heard outside the womb was Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens.

She described her grandson as 'perfect in every way'. The family delayed their Christmas plans until Boxing Day, when Ellie went home to introduce Henry to her family, including her four younger brothers - one of whom has become an uncle aged 18 months.

Ellie said: "People always say when you see your baby for the first time, there is no feeling like it, but you don't understand how true it is until that happens to you.

"A lot of people told me I was making a big mistake having a baby at my age and I wasn't going to cope, but I have been given the best Christmas present possible and nothing will top this Christmas."