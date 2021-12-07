Christmas food reviews: Trio of festive crisps

Tuesday December 7: Crisp flavours – Pigs in blankets (90p), Bratwurst sausage (90p), Coronation turkey lattice (£1.50)

All from Tesco

Feedback:

India tries out some festive crisps from Tesco SUS-210612-114657001

Pigs in blankets – These were my favourite out of the three. It’s clever how they’ve got the bacon and sausage flavour rather than it just becoming a generic pork taste. (8/10)

Bratwurst sausage – These weren’t as good. The flavour wasn’t particularly smokey which is what I was expecting as the vibe of this was a German Christmas market with hot dogs. This was just another meaty crisp flavour, nothing festive about it to me. (6/10)