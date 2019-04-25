Classic cars form Easter bonnet parade with a difference

There was an Easter Bonnet parade with a difference on Easter Sunday when classic car owners decorated the bonnets of their vehicles with colourful and imaginative displays.

The event was organised by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club and was their first seafront Classic Car Show of the year.

The Club members proudly adorned their car bonnets with Easter themed decorations.

The glorious sunshine throughout the day brought more and more people walking along the promenade to enjoy the display.

A vast array of cars were on show, ranging from a Z3 BMW to a Lagonda Rapier, and also many cars from yesteryear bringing a touch of nostalgia to the day.

Pauline Forward won the prize for the ‘best dressed car’ and Diesel the dog, for the best bonnet!

This event marked the start of Bexhill100 Motoring Club’s 20-20-20 project to commemorate the 20th year since the Club started.

They are setting themselves the challenge of attempting to raise £20,000 for Glyne Gap School, and Charity for Kids (Rother) by the year 20-20-20. Charity for Kids was in attendance to start the fundraising.

The members had some innovating fund-raising ideas – ranging from ‘guess the age’ of a wonderful Aston Martin which was on display, to asking for a 50p donation to any visitors who wanted to sit in selected cars.

Visiting children were kept happy with the numerous mini Easter Eggs and sweets on offer.

Charlie Rowland, Treasurer for Bexhill 100 MC said: “The running total so far from this event is £287.47, with more donations to follow.”

Russell Noake opened the live entertainment for the day, followed by music from Loose Ends.

Chris Speck, Chairman of Bexhill 100 MC would like to thank Stella from The Old Bathing Station for organising the music and for all the hard work and support throughout the day from her and her staff.

He also passed on thanks to all of the marshals and helpers who were on hand to make the day run so smoothly and to Rother District Council for allowing the Club to use the promenade for this event.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club are looking forward to hosting the Anglo/Continental Street Market in Devonshire Road, Bexhill on the weekend of 18/19 May.

This will be followed by another Classic Car display on 26th May and a special Dream Rides event on 30th June – details of this and other 20-20-20 fundraising events will shortly be available on their website: www.bexhill100mc.co.uk.

The Bexhill 100 Motoring Club was formed in 1999 to cater for the needs of all local motoring enthusiasts and has flourished since.

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

