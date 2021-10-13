Claverham Community College, Battle’s prom for Class of 2021: in pictures

After a delay caused by restrictions due to the pandemic, the students and staff at Claverham were able to hold their annual school prom for nearly 200 Year 11 students.

Paul Swatton, principal, said: “The prom had been delayed after the original plan to hold it in July was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Students were so pleased to see each other again and to celebrate their time at Claverham. As ever, they behaved impeccably and contributed to a joyous atmosphere.

“The venue for the event was The PowderMills Hotel in Battle and, after a few cloudy days, the weather cleared to bathe the grounds in beautiful evening sunshine for the start of the event.

“Students arrived looking fabulous in a variety of vehicles, including a vintage bus, a range of gleaming sports cars, various wonderful vintage cars and even a large tractor

“A delicious sit down dinner was enjoyed by the students along with the now traditional pick n mix sweet assortment. The students and staff had a wonderful evening, topped off by an impressive display of dancing to the tunes provided by the resident DJ.

“The staff and governors at Claverham wish the Class of 2021 all the very best for the future and for the next exciting phase of their lives.”

