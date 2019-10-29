Climb on board Halloween Ghost Train in Hastings park

Hastings Miniature Railway in Alexandra Park is daring local children to climb on board for a Halloween Spooktacular event on Thursday October 31.

Scary and fun rides are taking place around the specially decorated track from 2pm - 6pm on the day.

Trains will also be running all this week, during October half-term, from 11am - 4pm.

The railway recently took delivery of a new steam engine called Tiger Lily.

The miniature railways track is in the upper part of the park near the Buckshole Reservoir.

