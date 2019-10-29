Cloudy but mostly dry today in Hastings and Rother

A rather dull day ahead in Hastings and Rother but at least it should remain dry after some light rain earlier this morning.

It will remain mostly cloudy across the whole of the south today, with perhaps some brighter spells this afternoon.

The temperature will be around 11 degrees, although feeling more like seven degrees in the wind, which will be gusting up to 29mph along the coast.

Tonight will remain cloudy and cloud and some sunshine is predicted for Wednesday. Patchy rain and drizzle is predicted as we head into the later part of the week.

