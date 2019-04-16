Cloudy with hazy sunshine in Hastings and Rother today

The forecast for today is dry with periods of hazy sunshine but clouding over later in the day.

It will be rather cool and breezy despite the bright spells. He odd spot of light rain possible here later. Temperatures will be 12 degrees along the coast.

It will be rather cloudy during the evening and overnight. The wind should ease as the night progresses, however most areas should avoid a frost. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Most areas will be fine and bright on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but coastal areas will still have a slightly chilly wind.

