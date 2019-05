The coastguard helicopter and inshore lifeboat have been called to Bexhill.

They are currently searching the water between Galley Hill and the De La Warr Pavilion, according to an eyewitness.

Picture: Chris Baldry

One eyewitness said both teams are searching in lines parallel to the shoreline, 'each search line further out than the last'.

A spokesman for the inshore lifeboat said crews had been called to assist the coastguard but had no further details at this time.

Video by Jim Birrell.

More to follow.