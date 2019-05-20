Coastguard and lifeboat called to Bexhill to search for missing person

The coastguard helicopter and inshore lifeboat have been called to Bexhill after reports a man had entered the sea.
They are currently searching the water between Galley Hill and the De La Warr Pavilion, according to an eyewitness.
On Twitter, the coastguard said they were assisting Sussex Police in the search for a missing person.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Local officers working with HM Coastguard are searching the beach at Bexhill after a report that a man entered the sea there on Monday morning (May 20)."
One eyewitness said teams are searching in lines parallel to the shoreline, 'each search line further out than the last'.
A spokesman for the inshore lifeboat said crews had been called to assist the coastguard but had no further details at this time.
Video by Jim Birrell.
More to follow.