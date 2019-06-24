Coastguard helicopter scrambled for Bexhill and St Leonards sea search

The coastguard helicopter is currently searching the water in the Bexhill and St Leonards areas.

A spokesman for the coastguard said at 12.30pm today (June 24) Sussex Police received a report of a possible person in the water in the Bexhill area.

The coastguard helicopter is searching the water near the old bathing pool site

The spokesman added: “We have sent the Lydd Coastguard helicopter, Hastings and Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Teams and the Hastings RNLI Lifeboats are currently searching the area.

“This incident is ongoing and we have no further information at this stage.”

The search has now extended to St Leonards near the old bathing pool site.

Police have been approached for an update.

