Coffin to be carried through Hastings Old Town in one of the strangest Halloween celebrations in Sussex

A procession of the living dead will be following a coffin through the streets of Hastings old Town on October 31 when the Hastings Voodoo Festival takes place.

The eye-catching annual event, taking place at Halloween, is organised by the same people who bring you Fat Tuesday in February.

The procession of scary character will be joined by a New Orleans Second Line brass band as it makes its way from the Jenny Lind pub in the High Street to the Albion in George Street, There will be live music at both venues.

More details of the macabre event will be available soon and you can keep up to date on Hastings Voodoo Fest Facebook.

