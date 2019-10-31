Coffin to be carried through streets of Old Town as Hastings celebrates Halloween with unique event

A coffin will be carried through the streets of Hastings Old Town led by a New Orleans brass band tonight (October 31) in an event to mark Halloween.

The annual Voodoo event is staged by the same team that organise the Fat Tuesday celebrations in February.

New Orleans Voodoo Fest in Hastings ENGSUS00120131023160312

The spooky procession of colourful characters will be processing from the Albion pub in George Street to the Jenny Lind in the High Street and back. There will be live music in both pubs.

Hastings has a reputation for its quirky and colourful festivals which include an annual Pirate Day when thousands of people in the town dress up as pirates and Jack in the Green - a colourful May traditional which sees a procession of musicians and dancers following a living tree through the streets.

More details of the macabre Halloween event are available on Hastings Voodoo Fest Facebook.

See also: Zombies are set to invade Hastings Pier this weekend

See also: Closed Hastings pub to re-open this week