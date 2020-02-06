College for dyslexic pupils has record number of university applications

71% of Sixth form students at a school for pupils with specific learning disabilities have applied for university this year, significantly above the national average.

It is the most students Ferwen College, in Northiam, have ever put through the university application process.

The school, a boarding and day school for students aged 7 to 18 is tailor-made for pupils with learning disabilities like dyslexia and dyspraxia, supporting them through their academic journey with specially-trained staff, one to one counselling sessions and small class sizes.

The students, many of whom are funded by local authorities through the Education and Health and Care Plan, rather than paying privately, will be heading off to institutions throughout the country to study subjects like History, Politics, Film Making and Sports Therapy.

Hazel Lawrence, Head of Sixth Form at Frewen College said: “This is a testament to the hard work of the students and the aspirational nature of our Sixth Form. Dyslexia is certainly not holding back our students!”

The record breaking feat comes after a particularly strong period for the historic college. Last year, it celebrated students’ best ever exam results and reports suggest ‘pupil progress’ and ‘achievement’ have been improving year on year for the last five years.

Ferwen College’s roots as a dyslexia school go back nearly 100 years, making it one of the oldest schools of its kind in the country.

Alongside smaller classes and specialist support,students at the college have the opportunity to enjoy it’s 60 acres of playing fields and grounds.

The grounds were donated to the school by Admiral Sir John Frewan in 1969, the patriarch of the family who had owned the grounds, as well as the 17th century country estate in which the school is based for more than three hundred years.

On top of the grounds, the college also has secure access to 100 acres of ancient deer park, the perfect backdrop for cross country runs, orienteering and nature rambles. To find out more about the college, it’s boarding prices and to book a tour, visit their website.