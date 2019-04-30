Colour the Coast returns to Hastings to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice

The St Michael’s Hospice family fund-raiser Colour the Coast is back by popular demand on Sunday 11th August.

Colour the Coast is one of the most colourful fun runs you will ever experience and is great to do with friends, family or colleagues.

St Michael’s Hospice is inviting people to join them for what they say is the ultimate feel good summer event.

The aim is to have a good time; it is less about speed and more about having fun.

SEE ALSO: Battle area man to be sentenced for making more than 100 indecent images of children

During the 5k course, there will be five different colour zones, which runners pass through.

Hospice volunteers known as ‘Cheery Chuckers’ will shower you and your white Colour the Coast t-shirt with special, 100% safe, colour powder.

As you go around the course, the colours build, until you become your very own colourful masterpiece.

At the finish line, there will be a party to celebrate together, where you can throw coloured powder into the sky, creating colour clouds and enjoy the music.

To book tickets please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or visit St Michael’s Hospices’ website www.stmichaelshospice.com.

For more information on the Colour the Coast run contact the St Michael’s Hospice fundraising team on colourthecoast@stmichaelshospice.com

The Colour the Coast event is sponsored by Just Property.

The hospic provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother, working collaboratively with others to improve end of life care.

See also: Hastings Jack in the Green - everything you need to know about the weekend

See also: Hastings woman guilty of being drunk in charge of a young child