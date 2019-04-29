Comedian Romesh Ranganathan wants YOU for his new TV show

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is looking for ’opinionated and passionate’ people to appear on his new TV show.

He is hosting a new topical comedy series for BBC2 called, The Ranganation.

Romesh Ranganathan

A spokesman said: “Romesh and his celebrity guests will get to the heart of the hot topics everyone’s talking about with the help of his great British focus group – The Ranganation.

“We are looking for fun, opinionated and passionate people from all walks of life to make up our fantastic ‘Ranganation’.

“Do you enjoy a good debate? Enjoy all things pop culture? Is your finger on the pulse with breaking news? Then we want to hear from you.

“We are looking for a cross section of society to take part.”

Romesh, a former maths teacher at Hazelwick School in Crawley, has been the star of many shows including Asian Provocateur, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, A League of Their Own and Taskmaster.

