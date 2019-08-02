Comic Con is coming to Camber

Camber will be playing host to a Comic Con event in aid of charity.

Richard Friend, from Folkestone in Kent, is holding the fundraiser in memory of his sister Amanda, who died of sepsis five years ago.

It will be held at Camber Village Hall, in New Lydd Road, from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday, August 3 and is in aid of the UK Sepsis Trust.

Colin Baker, who played the sixth Doctor in Doctor Who, will be there, as well as Kenneth Colley, who played Admiral Piett in Star Wars and Gareth David Lloyd, from Torchwood.

There will be costume groups visiting, such as Vaders Raiders, and other stars from TV and film.

There will also be a toy fair, gift stalls, movie props, including the inside of a Tardis with the console used in older seasons of Dr Who, and other props which people can buy, as well as face painting, a charity tombola stall and raffles.

Tickets are £4 for adults and £2 for children.

