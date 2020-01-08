Concern as Bexhill primary school pupils seen walking down centre of King Offa Way

A Bexhill primary school said it will be speaking to pupils about road safety after two children were seen walking down the central reservation of King Offa Way.

Concerned motorists notified King Offa Primary Academy, in Down Road, Bexhill, after spotting two children in uniform walking down the centre of the main road.

One eyewitness said the children looked to be aged about six or seven.

Headteacher Ryan Laker was made aware of the incident and attempts are being made to identify the children.

Tim McCarthy, the chief executive of Aurora Academies Trust, said Mr Laker was talking to parents about this morning’s incident and ensuring other children were informed of the importance of road safety.

Mr McCarthy said: “We are grateful to members of the public and parents who let us know right away of two children walking down the centre of King Offa Way this morning.

“The school was very concerned to hear reports of this nature. Teachers have spent a lot of time talking to pupils about safety, personal safety, online safety and keeping out of trouble.

“When you get reports of people walking down the central reservation of King Offa Way you’re obviously very concerned.

“Headteacher Mr Laker will be reinforcing the message of road safety to all pupils this week, to keep them safe and other road users safe.

“Mr Laker will be dealing with the two students appropriately to make sure that what happened does not happen again. A message will then go out to other students during PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic) lessons.

“Pupil safety is the number one thing and the school has taken that on appropriately.

“We are grateful again for the reports from the community and parents.”