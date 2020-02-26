Concern for 54-year-old missing in St Leonards

Sussex Police is growing concerned for the welfare of a man missing from St Leonards.

John Parrott, 54, was last seen around 1pm on Tuesday (25 February) leaving his home in the Chapel Park Road area of St Leonards, police said.

John has recently moved to this area and could be confused by his surroundings, according to police.

He has diabetes and he is not believed to have taken any medication with him, officers said.

John has links to East Grinstead and could be travelling on public transport.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 8ins, of large build and with short grey hair.

John was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and jogging bottoms, trainers, a blue padded jacket and a blue baseball cap.

Police said: "If you see John please dial 999 immediately. If you believe you may have seen John since he went missing please report online or call 101 quoting 954 of 25/02."

