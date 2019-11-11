Concerns for Bexhill man ‘increasing’ two weeks after disappearance

A Bexhill man reported missing from his home has not been seen for almost two weeks.

Joseph Waterworth, 38, from De La Warr Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, was reported missing on October 30 and he has not yet been traced, despite extensive enquiries.

These have included the exploration of links with London and Surrey, and police said concerns for his welfare are increasing.

Joseph is a black man, 6ft, of medium build, and when last seen was wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and a dark jacket.

He was last seen at 11.30am on Wednesday, October 30.

A police spokesman said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen Joseph or who knows of his present whereabouts to contact Sussex Police as a matter of urgency. They can do so online or by phoning 101, and should quote serial 542 of 30/10.”