Cooden Beach Golf Club gives thousands of pounds to Hastings Lifeboat

Cooden Beach Golf Club has raised an incredible £15,249 for the RNLI Hastings to support our local lifeboat

Captains Tony Hunt and Lindsay Smith went to the Lifeboat Station to present the cheque to RNLI members.

Every year the Club Captains choose a well deserved Charity and this year they chose the RNLI, as being well deserved as they have no government funding. The captains worked hard for their chosen charity and thanked everyone who helped make the donation possible. Lindsay Smith said: “The members of the Cooden Beach Golf Club always give their full support.” Hastings Lifeboat Station was established in 1858 at the request of the local inhabitants after a wreck had occurred there with the loss of the whole crew of the vessel.

See also: Hastings seagull attack sees woman’s earring ripped out

See also: Restoration work underway to restore beautiful seafront shelters