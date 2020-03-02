Cook delicious healthy meals on a budget of just £1 with free course in Hastings

A free course starting at Ore Community Centre on Friday March 13 will teach people how to cook delicious healthy meals on a budget of just £1 a portion.

Bags of Taste is a not for profit organisation that has changed the way cookery classes are delivered by working with people in, or at risk of, food poverty to improve their diets and save money.

The free courses run from 11.30am - 2pm from March 13 - April 3 and include a free lunch. People can also take home an ingredient bag, with enough to cook four meals for just £3.

Savannah Karr, who runs the courses, said: “These classes are free to anyone who wants to learn new delicious recipes from around the world and who want to save money on food bills.

Ore community centre is situated at 445 Old London Road, on bus routes 20, 22 and 22A. To register text or call Savannah on 07880926231 or email hastings@bagsoftaste.org.

See also: New vegan restaurant and lounge bar opening in Hastings Old Town this week