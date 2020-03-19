Coronavirus: 1066 Country tourism businesses ‘already badly affected’ by crisis

Tourism businesses across 1066 Country are already being very badly affected by the coronavirus and the implications it is having on travel, according to the group responsible for marketing in the area.

Kevin Boorman, manager of 1066 Country Marketing, said 1066 Country has been feeling the impact of Covid-19 for some weeks now.

He said it started initially when language school business slowed down, before stopping altogether, as European countires banned their students from travelling her.

He added: “That in itself was having a huge impact on some of our attractions, and the many host families who take students into their own homes every year.

“Following our government advice earlier this week to avoid mass gatherings and unnecessary travel, many of our most popular attractions have announced that they are closing until further notice, as have most of our large entertainment venues. Some of our biggest events have also already been cancelled, including Jack in the Green. And our accommodation sector is also being affected now, with widespread cancellations reported.

“I am also aware of the human impact of Covid-19, with severe sickness and, sadly, worse in some cases, and many, many people now having to self-isolate.”

Tourism in 1066 Country supports more than 15,000 jobs and contributes more than £660m to the local economy, according to Mr Boorman.

He said it plays a ‘vital role in economic well-being of this area’.

He added: “We can ill afford to lose these jobs, and I know that a number of tourism businesses are already having to lay off staff, or not recruit their seasonal workers as they would normally be doing this time of the year. And the start of the season is vital for cash flow too, so my colleagues and I are only too aware of the terrible impact Covid-19 is already having.

“Against a backdrop of attractions and venue closures, and government advice to avoid crowds and unnecessary travel, it really is very difficult times for tourism here. This includes the small coffee bars, cafés, restaurants, boutique shops hotels, guest houses and B&Bs that are so popular with visitors. Many of their owners have worked hard to build their businesses up over the years, and we know just how devastating it is for them to see their trade collapse.

“It is great that some businesses have already taken the initiative and think ‘outside the box’, like traditional restaurants now offering a take away service, or ‘buy now eat later’ vouchers. And some accommodation providers adopting active Covid-19 prevention measures and publishing statements on their websites to reassure potential guests.

“We will continue to share official advice from national tourism bodies in an ever-evolving situation and we are committed to supporting our partners as much as we can. We are already working on a PR campaign to attract visitors back here as soon as we are able to.

“We are also asking visitors to be sympathetic towards venues/attractions/accommodation where tickets have been sold for postponed events/room bookings and accept alternatives, rather than a refund.”