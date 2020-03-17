Coronavirus: Bexhill Museum closed

Bexhill Museum will be closing later this week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be shut from Thursday (March 19) until Friday, May 1.

Dr Anne Stacey, chairman of trustees of Bexhill Museum, said: “Due to the current health crisis, Bexhill Museum will be closed to the general public from the end of the day on Thursday.

“It will reopen on Friday, May 1, unless advised otherwise by the relevant authorities at the time.

“All of us regret having to take this step, but this difficult decision has been made only with the best interests of our visitors, volunteers and members in mind.

“The museum trustees took account of several factors before making their decision, including advice from institutional partners and the government’s own guidance. The trustees were also aware of its special obligations to its many volunteers, and the potentially high personal risk some might face from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) infection at this time.

“Bexhill Museum membership subscriptions will be automatically extended to cover the entire period the museum is closed.

“All events such as walks and talks and the Saturday courses, at the museum, St Augustine’s Church Hall, and around Bexhill have been postponed.

“New dates for the events will be announced in the summer. Pre-booked tickets will be honoured at that later date, or full refunds provided on request.

“Please contact the museum by email info@bexhillmuseum.org.uk or phone 01424 222058 for more information as available.”

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

• Stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.