Coronavirus: Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion closed until further notice

Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion has been closed to the public until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stuart Drew, director and CEO at the venue, said he was 'devastated' to make the decision.

The De La Warr Pavilion closed at 5pm on Wednesday (March 18) and it will now remain closed until further notice.

In a statement, Mr Drew said: "It is with real sadness that we are writing to advise you that the De La Warr Pavilion will be closed to the public from now until further notice, due to the coronavirus situation.

"We are devastated at having to make this decision but the safety of our visitors and staff are, and always have been, our priority. This is, of course, in line with the government announcements this week.

"We have spent the last few weeks putting everything in place so that we can best protect the organisation and ensure that we can re-open at the right time."

Mr Drew has appealed to the public for their help in protecting the venue's future by making a donation, not asking for a refund or by becoming a member or patron.

He added: "As a building established in 1935 on the principle of “healthy mind and healthy body” (indeed we were funded by the Ministry of Health at that time), we feel a keen responsibility to our community and audiences to support you in these challenging times.

"But we need your support too. As a charity (no.1065586), our business model is a mix of public funding, fundraising and a commercial income which depends on footfall. We are not for profit, with all income re-invested in programmes for the benefit of the public, our community.

"If you have ever browsed our exhibitions, seen a gig, created your own artwork, participated in a workshop, danced on the terrace, performed on our stage, got married at the Pavilion, watched our outdoor screenings, had a cup of coffee or brought your family to visit, we ask you to continue to support this unique building and help protect its future.

"The Pavilion importantly supports many artists, musicians, creatives, local businesses (bars, restaurants and B&Bs), regional tourism and importantly, employs many local people.

"Many of us will be working online and we will keep in touch through social media, emails and through our website www.dlwp.com. All our contact details can be found here.

"Thank you so much for your support, and please keep yourself safe in these extraordinary times."