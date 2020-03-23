Coronavirus: Camber Sands car parks to be closed to discourage visitors

Car parks that service Camber Sands will be closed until further notice to discourage large numbers of people travelling to the beach.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), from the end of today (Monday, March 23) visitors will no longer be able to use any of the beach’s car parks including Camber Western, Camber Central and Old Lydd Road.

The decision was taken after a large number of people headed to the beach over the weekend, despite the Government’s advice on social distancing.

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, has also urged people to stay away from the area.

A spokesman for Rother District Council said: “We appreciate people need to get exercise and fresh air at this time, but the number of people visiting the beach from outside the area at the weekend posed a serious risk to public health.

“In light of the Government’s advice, we feel we have no other option but to temporarily close Camber’s car parks to discourage people from further afield travelling to the beach, and ensure the safety of residents and our staff.

“Our parks will remain open for the time being although, as with all of our services, this will be kept under constant review. We would urge people to take Government advice seriously, to not gather in groups and avoid contact with people who are not in your household.”

Signs warning visitors that Camber car parks are closed will be put in place to divert traffic away from the area, and road signs directing people to car parks will be covered up. Anyone considering travelling to the Camber area is being urged not to make unnecessary journeys and stay closer to home.

Up-to-date information about disruption to council services and links to public health and government advice can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/Coronavirus