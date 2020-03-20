Coronavirus: Charity event in memory of Hastings toddler cancelled

An annual event held to remember a three-year-old boy who died of a brain condition has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hughie’s Supercar Sunday was due to take place on June 28.

But his family and other organisers took the decision to postpone the event until next year.

A statement from Hughie’s family and Surrey Car Meet said: “It’s with regret that we have to announce the cancellation of Hughie’s Supercar Sunday on June 28.

“Given the recent announcements from the Government regarding Covid-19 and the subsequent advice to cancel large events/gatherings we have decided to cancel this year’s event given that we anticipate over 5,000 people would be attending.

“We will of course be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever and we would like to thank everyone so much for all the support they have given the event over the last three years.”

Hughie died in August 2016.

The youngster loved cars, as well as climbing and swinging in Alexandra Park and up in the country park.

The annual event sees supercars from all over the country descend on the Stade Open Space.

Last year’s Supercar Sunday was in aid of Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

