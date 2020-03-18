Coronavirus: East Sussex schools to remain closed from Friday

Schools in East Sussex will remain closed after Friday (March 20) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, told MPs on Wednesday (March 18) all schools in the UK will be closed after they shut on Friday.

They will remain closed until further notice, he added.

In the Commons this afternoon, Mr Williamson said: “We want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty that they need.”

The announcement came after Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said they were closing their schools.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said exams which were due to take place in May and June will not take place.

A number of students at Claverham Community College and Robertsbridge Community College have been told to stay at home from tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).

Bexhill College and East Sussex College have suspended all face-to-face teaching.