Coronavirus fears lead to surge in demand for face masks in Hastings area

Fears over the ongoing coronavirus situation has led to a local spike in demand for facemasks with one busy town centre pharmacy forced to put up a notice by the till which states ‘We have no face masks’.

Kamsons, at York Building, in the town centre says it has been inundated for requests.

A staff member said: “We have had hundreds of people asking for them.”

But doctors and scientists say that medical face masks are not as effective and protecting from coronovirus as people think and prioritise hand washing and using a tissues or hanky to cover you mouth and nose when you sneeze.

Surgical masks are typically more useful to people who are already sick because it prevents them from spreading an infection to others.

Standard surgical masks are designed to block large particles and droplets, not small virus particles, and they’re typically loose-fitting with gaps around the nose, mouth, and chin. More robust respirator masks can be more effective at protecting against viruses but only if they are individually fitted to form a tight seal.

The World Health Organisation prioritiaes several other safety measures over wearing masks, including frequent hand washing, using and discarding tissues when you sneeze or cough, and maintaining a three-foot distance from other people.

The official NHS advice to reduce risk is: cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze and put used tissues in the bin immediately; wash your hands with soap and water often – use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available; try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

The New York times reported that a factory in Angers, France, which manufactures face masks has seen an unprecedented demand. The factory typically makes around 170 million masks a year, but in the last week orders arrived for a staggering half a billion.

A coronavirus is a type of virus. As a group, coronaviruses are common across the world. Typical symptoms of coronavirus include fever and a cough that may progress to a severe pneumonia causing shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Generally, coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new strain of coronavirus first identified in Wuhan City, China. There is no specific treatment for coronavirus. Treatment aims to relieve the symptoms while your body fights the infection.

