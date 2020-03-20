Coronavirus: Harvey’s pubs across Sussex become food and beer takeaway services

Harvey’s pubs across Sussex have transformed into food and drink takeaway services in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

One pub in Lewes is even opening a community hub and supporting local businesses hit by the pandemic by selling much-needed local produce.

Here is a list of what each Harvey’s pub in Sussex is doing.

• The Blackboys Inn, Uckfield: Takeaway food and drink available for collection only. For any queries, call 01825 890283 or check Facebook page for the latest updates.

• The Dorset, Lewes: Have the feel of the pub at home. The Dorset is offering a pub takeaway kit of five bottles of Budweiser and three snacks of your choice for £10. Bring you own glass or container to drink from or takeaway. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• Kings Head, Cacklebury, Hailsham: Will soon also be offering a takeaway option for Harvey’s handpump ale. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The Lamb Inn, Eastbourne: Offering takeaway Harvey’s and food for collection, bring a container. Call 01323 720545 to order ahead. Check Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

• The Lord Nelson, Brighton: Takeaway food and drink available for collection. Call ahead on 01273 695872 and they will have it ready for you. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• Old Dunnings Mill, East Grinstead: Takeaway food and drink available for collection. Call ahead on 01342 821080. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The Pig and Butcher, Five Ash Down, near Uckfield: Delivering fresh Harvey’s ales as well as bottled lagers, ciders and wines as well as home delivery service on food. Call 01825 732191. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The Poet’s Ale and Smokehouse, Brighton: Gift vouchers available to purchase from the bar. They’re available in £10/£20/£50 denominations and are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The Red Lion, Pevensey: Takeaway food and drink available for collection. Call ahead on 01323 761468. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The Rose and Crown, Burwash: Takeaway food and drink available for collection between 12-3pm and 6-9pm. Call ahead on 01435 882600 to place your order. Payment will be taken over the phone. A separate takeaway menu will also be available for Mother’s Day which will be posted shortly. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The Swan, Lewes: From Friday (March 20) at 3pm-8pm, The Swan will be opening a community hub and supporting other local businesses. You will be able to purchase a range of delicious essentials such as fresh artisan bread, fresh free-range eggs, milk and butter, beer and wine, bar snacks and more.

When coming for alcohol, they ask that you bring your own containers to fill. For people that may be worried to come inside, they will bring anything outside to the front of the pub. Call ahead on 01273 480211 and tell them what you need. Check Facebook for the latest updates.

• The White Hart, Crawley: Continuing with entertainment until further notice. Beer take-away available.