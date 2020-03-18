Coronavirus: Hastings Jack in the Green is cancelled

Hastings Jack in the Green has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The popular traditional even had been due to take place from May 1 to May 3.

Jack in the Green 2019. Video still by Justin Lycett

But organisers say it is both ‘impossible and irresponsible’ to go ahead this year.

The committee said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green has decided that in the current circumstances it would be both impossible and irresponsible to go ahead this year.

“This is not a decision we have come to lightly and know that many people will, like us, be devastated. Not only is this for many of us a major high point of our year, it is also vital to kick-starting the local summer economy.

“We will be meeting regularly to discuss the situation as advice from the government evolves. We would like to thank all of our supporters, volunteers and local businesses for their continued support.

Jack in the Green 2019. Photo by Frank Copper

“Please keep safe everyone, look after yourselves.”

