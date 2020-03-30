Coronavirus: Hastings Jack in the Green launches virtual festival and invites people to join in the fun.

The organisers of Hastings Jack in the Green Festival have said it will still go ahead this year but as a virtual event online.

The actual three day festival and big street procession had to be cancelled, for the first time in more than 30 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Jack in the Green committee still felt it was important to mark the occasion so have come up with a plan.

Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech said: “Jack in the Green has been cancelled, but you can still join in with the virtual Jack in the Green on Sunday May 3, when the procession was to have taken place.

Decorate your houses with greenery and dress in you best green finery, take photos of yourself and decorations and send them to www.facebook.com/HastingsTraditionalJackintheGreen to take part in the virtual parade.”

Jack in the Green is one of the biggest festivals in the Hastings area and sees thousands of people lining the streets of Hastings Old Town to watch the Jack, a large dancing bush, and his entourage of colourful followers, Morris dancers and drummers.

The festival celebrates the start of summer and traditionally many people in the Old Town deck their houses with greenery.

