Coronavirus: Hastings Pirate Day 2020 is cancelled

The organisers of Hastings Pirate Day 2020 have announced its cancellation ‘with a heavy heart’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s announcement makes Pirate Day the latest popular event to be cancelled.

Hastings Pirate Day 2018. Photo by Sid Saunders

It was due to be held on July 12, 2020.

Anton Burton-Windsor, who took over organising the event from Roger Crouch this year, said: “It is with a sad and heavy heart that we have to announce that Hastings Pirate day 2020 is cancelled.

“In light of recent events and an uncertain time ahead, it would not be viable or responsible given the strain on emergency services for some time to come to plan for the event to go ahead as normal. We have Brethens from far and wide come to our event and many plan months in advance, we urge you to cancel any plans currently made.

“Pirate Day is a free community event, mostly sponsored and supported by our friends in the hospitality industry which will be suffering greatly for the foreseeable future. We wish them well and hope to support them as much as we can in these uncharted waters.

“We encourage all of you to stay safe and well, and to post your pirate pictures and videos on our Facebook page, Hastings Pirate Day July 12th 2020, and we encourage all to continue to come up with new ideas and shanties to keep our beloved community entertained and engaged in a safe and respectful way.

“Until we see new land on the horizon, batten down the hatches and weather the storm, and see you all on the other side.”