Coronavirus: Hastings vegan restaurant forced to close just five days after official opening is offering take-away service

Hastings newest restaurant was forced to close just five days after being officially opened by Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden

The Hempist, in Hastings Old Town was using a fresh take on vegan food by using hemp-seed to create plant-based burgers, hotdogs and even donor meat, with a spicy Jamaican twist.

Now reggae DJ Dan Wiltshire, who launched the project has turned to offering a take-away delivery service to keep the business running during the coronavirus lock-down.

He said: “Our take-away delivery service is available from 5pm - 10pm - Thursday to Sunday. We are still working hard serving the community great vegan food and affordable prices.”

Food can be ordered from the Hempist on 01424 425608.

