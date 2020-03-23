Coronavirus: Huge queues outside Tesco supermarket, in St Leonards

Huge numbers of people were seen queuing outside Tesco, in St Leonards, on Sunday morning (March 22) before the store opened to the general public.

A video filmed by Stewart Ide - who was dropping his wife to work - showed crowds of people queuing at 9.45am, about 15 minutes before the store, in Church Wood Drive fully opened.

Picture: Ben Brookman

At the time, the store was open for NHS workers after Tesco brought in a special hour to thank those who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos and pictures from outside the store sparked concerns about people ignoring social distancing measures introduced by the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked people to keep approximately two metres (six and a half feet) apart when they are in public places.

Large Tesco stores will open to NHS staff an hour before usual each Sunday. Staff attending during that time have been asked to bring ID with them, such as an NHS staff card.

In a statement, Tesco said: "We know that those working for the NHS may be finding it hard to find time to shop for their groceries at the moment. So, from this Sunday (March 22), we’re going to introduce a special hour in stores for NHS staff as a thank you for all they are doing. They can come to our large stores one hour before the usual store opening time every Sunday, and will be able to browse the store and select their shopping before the checkouts open. All we ask is that they bring a form of ID with them to store, such as an NHS staff card.

"We will be asking all other customers to be respectful of this and to shop during the usual Sunday opening hours."

On Friday, Mr Johnson ordered restaurants, pubs, bars and cafés to close to encourage social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, he urged the public to adhere to social distancing rules.