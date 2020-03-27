Coronavirus: Popular Bexhill continental street market and Easter car show are cancelled

Bexhill 100 has cancelled popular events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It means the Easter car parade on Bexhill seafront and the Anglo-Continental Street Market in May will not be taking place.

Lynn Brailsford, from the Club, said: “After careful consideration following a Bexhill 100 Motoring Club Committee meeting last week, it was decided due to the precautions imposed by the coronavirus, to cancel all meetings and events which had been organised until at least the end of April.

“This includes our annual Easter Bonnet Classic Car Seafront Show, the March and April Club nights, and the Drive-it Day Classic Car event on Sunday April 26.

“We have also postponed our usual May Annual General Meeting as we require at least one month lead-in time to this in order to issue all reports and process nominations for our 2021 committee and also for the charities to be supported by our August Bank Holiday Classic Car Show.

Following on from this, it has been decided in the best interest of everyone to postpone the May 2020 Anglo/Continental Street Market until September when hopefully the situation will be stabilised.

This decision has been made to protect our members and any visitors who usually attend these events.

“Bexhill 100 Motoring Club hope that everyone will stay safe during these difficult times, and we look forward to future events, when things get back to normal.

Last year Bexhill 100 raised an incredible £24,000 from its activities, which was donated to Charity for Kids and Glyne Gap School. Visit www.bexhill100mc.co.uk.

