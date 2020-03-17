Coronavirus: Second case confirmed in East Sussex

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Sussex has risen, according to Government figures.

There are currently two confirmed cases of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Public Health England.

The first case was confirmed on Friday (March 13).

Claremont closed its nursery, pre-prep and prep school due to a relative of a pupil testing positive for the virus.

The second person in East Sussex to contract the virus tested positive on Monday (March 16).

Across the UK, 1,543 people have contracted the virus.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• if you live alone and you have symptoms of coronavirus illness (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

• if you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became il