Coronavirus: Stables Theatre at Hastings closed until further notice

The independently run Stables Theatre in Hastings Old Town has announced it will be closing until further notice while it reviews the current Coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the Stables this week said: “The Stables will be closed whilst we review the current situation. We will be looking at procedures for show postponement and cancellation, ticket refund and alternatives. Cast members will hear from their directors,

Stables Theatre closes SUS-200318-121649001

Patrons and volunteers we will advertise decisions and procedures as widely as possible.

We have taken the decision to postpone acting classes at Silverlea Play Reading Group.

“During this period of uncertainty the Stables Theatre needs to balance safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our volunteers and patrons with the presence of theatre and arts within the community and all in line with the guidelines imposed from Government.

“The situation is changing daily and at present we do not know the extent to which public gatherings are going to be curtailed, we need to make sensible, rationally timed decisions.

“For our volunteers who need to self-isolate, please keep In touch with friends from the theatre, we at the theatre are here to support each other in whatever way we can.

“The theatre will be following closely advice from the Government as you will appreciate this is a constantly changing situation. So please keep yourself updated through Facebook and our website at www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

If the Stables Theatre cancels a performance of one of its plays then the audience member will be offered a refund or ticket for another performance of this or any other Stables play which appears on the booking plan.

See also: Peacocks clothes shop in Hastings is due to close this week