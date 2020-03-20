Coronavirus: The Body shop closes until further notice

The Body Shop has closed its stores across the UK to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The cosmetics company announced its decision on Friday (March 20).

In a statement, Body Shop UK said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and team members is our utmost priority and we’ve taken the difficult decision to temporarily close our stores until further notice, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect the communities in which we live and work.

“Many of you know our teams in your local The Body Shop store and undoubtedly will be concerned on their behalf. We will be in regular contact with them during this period and all current employees will be on full pay until 4th April. We’ll continue to monitor and review the situation closely.”