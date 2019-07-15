Council makes clean sweep after Hastings Pirate Day

Hastings Borough Council and its contractors have been praised for their clean-up after Sunday’s successful Pirate Day event.

An army of cleaners took to the streets in the Old Town, seafront and town centre early on Monday morning, cleaning streets and pavements and emptying litter bins.

Sunday’s big event saw thousands packing the seafront and streets, dressed as pirates.

Organisers played their part by joining forces with Plastic Free Hastings to discourage single use plastics.

One Old Town resident commented: “Credit where it is due. I went to work early and the cleaners and their vehicles were everywhere doing a fantastic job.

“Everywhere looked immaculate and rubbish free by 7am. You would not have know that an event of that size had even taken place just hours before.

“Well done to Hastings Borough Council and its cleaners.”

Pictured are Hastings councillors at the launch of the new cleaning contract in June.

