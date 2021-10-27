Covid-19 booster: Walk-in vaccination sessions in East Sussex this week
There are walk-in vaccination sessions happening across East Sussex this week.
Members of the public can turn up without an appointment to various sites across East Sussex to get their first, second or booster for covid.
Second doses need to be eight weeks since the first dose and the same vaccine type.
To receive your booster, it must have been six months and a week since your second dose.
Walk-in sessions have been paused at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Eastbourne. Residents can still get vaccinated there but you must book an appointment first by calling 119 or go online.
Walk-in sessions:
Every day –
Brighton, former Top Shop store, Churchill Square, BN1 2RG: daily 8.30am – 7pm (Moderna and Pfizer)
Wednesday October 27 –
9am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer
8am-6pm – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. Pfizer
9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer
11am-4pm – Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL. Pfizer
Thursday October 28 –
9am-1pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer
2.30pm-6.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer
8am-5pm – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. Pfizer
10am-7pm – Hastings Town Hall, Queens Square, Hastings TN34 1TL (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
9am-4pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer
11am-4pm – Lower Place car park, Lower Place, Newhaven, BN9 9FA. Pfizer
Friday October 29 –
10.30am-2.30pm – St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU. Pfizer
8am-5pm – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. Pfizer
10am-4pm – Hastings Town Hall, Queens Square, Hastings TN34 1TL (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
9am-4pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer
10.30am-4pm – Asda Superstore, Battle Road, Hastings, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7AA. AstraZeneca (limited) and Pfizer
Saturday 30 October 30 –
10.30am-2.30pm – St Mary Magdalene Church, Selham Drive, Coldean, Brighton, BN1 9EL. Pfizer
9am-12pm – Saxonbrook Medical Centre, Maidenbower Square, Crawley, RH10 7QH. Pfizer
10am-3.30pm – Hastings Town Hall, Queens Square, Hastings TN34 1TL (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
10am-4pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)
9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer
Sunday 31 October 2021
10.30am-2.30pm – Waitrose car park, 130-134 Western Road (car park entrance via Hampton Place), Brighton BN1 3DA. Pfizer
Times and dates can change at short notice so check ahead first at: https://www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/keepsussexsafe/sussex-covid-19-vaccination-programme/first-and-second-vaccinations/walk-in-vaccination-sessions/