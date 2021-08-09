Craig David stars as thousands attend big festival in Hastings

The festival which got underway in the afternoon and went into the evening, saw BRIT award winner Craig David bring his hugely popular TS% concept to the stage following residencies at Ibiza Rocks in recent years.

David has hit the charts with popular tracks such as 7 Days and Walking Away.

The festival also included DJ sets. Special guest was Joel Corry.

Southern Sunset Festival at Hastings by AJ Crotty SUS-210908-120235001

It followed a big reggae festival on the Oval the preceding Saturday.

It was a busy day in Hastings on Saturday with the carnival procession taking place that afternoon too.

Pictures by A J Crotty.

