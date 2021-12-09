Curry restaurant in George Street, Hastings, up for sale for £450,000
A curry house in one of Hastings’ most famous streets is on the market.
The Castle Tandoori Restaurant was established in 1973 and sits next to the West Hill Lift funicular railway in George Street, Hastings Old Town.
On the ground floor there is a restaurant area, measuring 5.3 metres by 10.8 metres, and a kitchen. Below is a large basement, and above there are customer toilets, five bedrooms and a lounge.
The selling agents, GPS Business Sales, from Eastbourne, say it is “ideal for refurbishment”, and are selling the freehold for £450,000.
“The property is situated in the highly desirable Old Town conservation area of Hastings,” they said. “It is supported by a wide variety of other shops and businesses, including hair salons, restaurants, bars, cafes, jewellers, ladies fashion etc. It is located in a popular pedestrianised area with a delightful ‘bohemian’ atmosphere just back from the main Hastings seafront. There are more than 500,000 overnight visitors to the town each year with many more day-trippers.”