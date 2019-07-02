Dad dies after fall on St Leonards seafront

A man has died after suffering a fall on St Leonards seafront.

Jason Robinson, 43, started feeling unwell at the top of the slope at Bottle Alley, near the Sea Zone, in St Leonards, at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday (June 29).

According to his girlfriend Jade Mackay, the father-of-nine collapsed, hit his head and had a seizure.

Paramedics arrived within minutes and attempted to resuscitate him but, after 47 minutes, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Jade added.

Paying tribute to the father of her one and six-year-old children, Jade said: “He loved his children dearly and will be missed. He was a loving person.”

Jade said Jason and their two children had been on the beach at St Leonards having a barbecue with members of their family on Saturday.

She said Jason was heading back to his home in Hastings when he became unwell at the top of the slope at Warrior Square and collapsed.

She added: “He had not been drinking any alcohol at the barbecue.

“We’re now waiting for the results of a post mortem.

“He is going to be missed so much.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and added that the incident was a ‘medical episode’.

Following Jason’s death, a JustGiving page has been set up to help the family cover the costs of his funeral. You can donate here.

