Dancing at dawn in Hastings to celebrate May Day

People will be gathering on the West Hill in Hastings tomorrow at the crack of dawn to welcome in the First of May.

Local Morris sides including Mad Jacks and Hannah’s Cat traditionally rise early on May 1 to dance the sun-up on the Ladies Parlour, opposite the castle.

The annual event usually attracts an enthusiastic crowd of early risers.

May Day celebrations have been carried out in England for over 2,000 years. The Romans celebrated the festival of Flora, goddess of fruit and flowers, in May, which marked the beginning of summer.

Many of the old customs celebrating new life and fertility survive to this day, including Morris dancing and dancing around the Maypole.

Hastings celebrates the start of summer this weekend with the annual May Day Jack-in-the-Green celebration. Look out for the procession following The Release of the Jack on Monday, culminating in The Slaying of the Jack, representing the release of the Spirit of Summer.

Sun rise on May 1 is 5.32am.

See also: Hastings Jack in the Green - Everything you need to know

See also: Battle area man to be sentenced for making more than 100 indecent images of children