Dancing the sun up on May Day at Hastings

People gathered on the Ladies Parlour on the West Hill at dawn this morning to welcome in the first of May.

Local Morris dance sides Mad Jacks and Hannah’s Cat were out to dance the sun up and were joined by a crowd of around 50 local people.

Dawn Dance 3 SUS-190105-135947001

They were treated to a beautiful sunrise as the sun emerged from behind the East Hill.

The annual tradition is a precursor to the Jack in the Green celebrations which take place in Hastings over the bank holiday weekend.

See also: Hastings Jack in the Green - everything you need to know

See also: Hastings Deputy Mayor proposes to his love on one knee on East Hill