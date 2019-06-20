Demands for safe crossing at ‘treacherous’ road near Hastings school

A petition started by a concerned parent is calling for a new crossing to be installed at a ‘treacherous’ road near a Hastings school.

Scott Quinn said there was nowhere for pupils at ARK Blacklands Academy to cross St Helen’s Park Road safely.

Mr Quinn, of Blacklands Drive, who often walks his four-year-old daughter Amelia to the school, said crossing the ‘treacherous’ road was a ‘stressful, unpleasant experience’.

He said: “The road is extremely dangerous and unfortunately I don’t think it will be long until somebody gets hurt.

“Why nothing has been done until now escapes me.”

Mr Quinn also pointed out that local schools Baird Academy and Sandown School both benefit from a dedicated crossing for pupils.

Explaining the issues in the road, he said: “Some of the parents cause the problems – they park up on the curb, they restrict the view, you have to dive between the parked cars.

“It’s rush hour and people are rushing to get to work. It’s awful.”

Mr Quinn has started up a petition to East Sussex County Council calling for a zebra or puffin crossing to be put in place. It has been signed by almost 100 people so far.

Councillor Andy Batsford, who represents St Helens ward, said: “The road is already highlighted as a dangerous road to cross by Highways as there is a lollipop person assigned there during school times, but they have not been able to recruit a replacement for over three years leaving the children at risk.”

Natalie Rankin, the headteacher at Blacklands Academy, said: “We support our parents and their right to call attention to any matters which concern them regarding the safety of their children.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said that, as with any petition, the suggestions made regarding road safety in St Helen’s Road would be considered.

However the spokesman said: “We do only have very limited funding for transport improvements and need to ensure that this funding is directed to sites where it will have most impact and where the need is greatest.

“Any request for a pedestrian crossing is assessed against a range of criteria to establish whether it can be taken forward for a more detailed assessment to be carried out.”

