Developer lodges appeal against the refusal to build homes in Pett Level

A developer which was refused permission by Rother planners to build several houses in the middle of an area of outstanding beauty in Pett Level has lodged an appeal against the decision.

Last June, Rother District Council rejected an application to build the homes at the proposed site at Warren Cottage in Cliff End Lane, Pett Level Road, after an outcry from residents and conservation groups.

Ahead of the refusal, residents’ leader and crime writer Wensley Clarkson submitted a petition with almost 100 signatures to Rother’s planning department.

He said residents are now up in arms over the appeal.

Mr Clarkson said Rother’s planning committee threw out the application last June, stating it was unsuitable and criticised the ‘unimaginative design’ of the properties for the proposed site, as well as highlighting many other ‘unsatisfactory’ aspects of the proposal.

He said: “The developers have simply ignored the committee’s original decision and are trying to overturn it on the basis this would help reduce the national’s housing shortage. We’re talking about new holiday homes and a conversion of a thatched cottage here, not a multiple development for first timers’ buyers.”

Mr Clarkson said Rother’s Development and Site Allocations Plan was introduced in this area of Pett Level in December 2019, making the area officially ‘countryside’, which further restricts any such developments.

Developer Suggitt had applied to Rother District Council to build three homes in the grounds of Warren Cottage, after dropping plans for a bigger development in summer 2018.

Its original application was to build up to five detached houses in Pett Level.

Mr Clarkson said the site was now ‘full of new natural habitat’, such as badgers, newts and bats, which have all returned to the area since the original application was thrown out.

A design and access statement by A&M Architectural Partnership, submitted with the application on behalf of the developer, said: “The proposed dwellings have been designed to reflect the diverse style of residential dwellings in the surrounding area. The development has been designed to be sustainable wherever possible, with the proposed dwellings designed to be both energy efficient and environmentally friendly. The land is within the established Development Boundary for Pett Level and is not within the area of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).”

