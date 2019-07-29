Do you know the Bird Man of Hastings?

An unidentified man who feeds pigeons has been creating something of a spectacle in Hastings town centre with hundreds of the birds flocking to be fed.

He was seen sitting in Middle Street, across the road from the Clarence pub near Priory Meadow shopping centre feeding the birds a loaf of bread.

But while some people have been touched by the man’s kind act, others were not so sure.

Sharon Marney, of Battle Road, said: “Pigeons are winged rats which carry disease. They should not be encouraged in my view. The last thing we need is people feeding them.”

An infection linked to pigeon droppings was a “contributing factor” in the death of a child at a Glasgow hospital back in January this year.

The child was said to have caught the infection cryptococcus. Cryptococcus is a yeast-like fungus that has been linked to contamination caused by pigeon droppings. People can become infected if they breathe it in. Most won’t get sick, but vulnerable people with already weakened immunity can get very ill with a chest infection or meningitis.

If you know who the bird man is drop us a line.

